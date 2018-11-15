Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,454 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,454 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $97,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $320.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $250.10 and a twelve month high of $396.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total value of $46,687,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays set a $259.00 target price on Charter Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.13.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

