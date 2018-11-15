Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of United Parcel Service worth $132,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 120.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 169,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 92,683 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 58,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $109.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $135.53. The firm has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.66.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $304,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $523,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

