Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.96

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 4376595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen upgraded Ribbon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $706.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 30,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

