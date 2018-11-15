RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Major Shareholder Grain Co Continental Buys 37,701 Shares of Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) major shareholder Grain Co Continental bought 37,701 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $102,169.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,738,922 shares in the company, valued at $12,842,478.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 28th, Grain Co Continental bought 48,779 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $155,117.22.

On Thursday, August 30th, Grain Co Continental bought 123,779 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $397,330.59.

On Tuesday, August 21st, Grain Co Continental bought 21,074 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $60,903.86.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Grain Co Continental bought 23,037 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $66,576.93.

On Friday, August 17th, Grain Co Continental bought 73,529 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $214,704.68.

Shares of RIBT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 86,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,171. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 74.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 253.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 190.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 439,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 340.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIBT. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 target price on RiceBran Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

