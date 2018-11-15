Richardson Electronics (RELL) versus Surge Components (SPRS) Head to Head Comparison

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) and Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Richardson Electronics and Surge Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richardson Electronics 2.56% 2.12% 1.76% Surge Components 2.98% 19.14% 8.37%

Risk and Volatility

Richardson Electronics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surge Components has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.7% of Richardson Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of Richardson Electronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Surge Components shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Richardson Electronics and Surge Components’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richardson Electronics $163.21 million 0.56 $3.82 million N/A N/A Surge Components $29.77 million 0.18 $350,000.00 N/A N/A

Richardson Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Surge Components.

Dividends

Richardson Electronics pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Surge Components does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Richardson Electronics and Surge Components, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richardson Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Surge Components 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Richardson Electronics beats Surge Components on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications. Its products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as are used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. This segment also offers technical services for microwave and industrial equipment. The company's Canvys segment provides custom display solutions, such as touch screens, protective panels, custom enclosures, specialized cabinet finishes, application specific software packages, and certification services to corporate enterprise, financial, healthcare, industrial, and medical original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Healthcare segment manufactures, refurbishes, and distributes diagnostic imaging replacement parts, including CT and MRI systems and tubes, hydrogen thyratrons, klystrons, and magnetrons; flat panel detector upgrades; and additional replacement solutions. This segment serves hospitals, medical centers, asset management companies, independent service organizations, and multi-vendor service providers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, Illinois.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc. supplies electronic products and components in the United States. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices, as well as audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. These products are used in the electronic circuitry of various products, including automobiles, telecomm, audio, cellular telephones, computers, consumer electronics, garage door openers, household appliances, power supplies, and security equipment. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in the United States, Canada, China and other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. Surge Components, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

