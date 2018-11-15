Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 408,422 Shares of Navient Corp (NAVI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,886,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 408,422 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Navient were worth $25,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 89.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.12.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Navient had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v-acquires-408422-shares-of-navient-corp-navi.html.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.