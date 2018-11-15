Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 503,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,197,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $133,879,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,227,000. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,922,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,279,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 28,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,370,838.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,631 shares in the company, valued at $9,713,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $42.92 on Thursday. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v-acquires-new-holdings-in-cbre-group-inc-cbre.html.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.