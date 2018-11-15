Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 246,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.77% of Bottomline Technologies worth $23,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter valued at $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 44.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

EPAY opened at $53.38 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $102.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $413,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,225,573.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Eberle sold 26,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,889.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 437,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,532,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,610 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v-boosts-stake-in-bottomline-technologies-epay.html.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.