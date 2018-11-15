Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,246 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,364 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $26,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,149,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,083,972,000 after buying an additional 4,153,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,218,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,294,103,000 after buying an additional 5,274,307 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,708,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $836,067,000 after buying an additional 1,468,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,477,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $578,069,000 after buying an additional 67,093 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,998,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $365,866,000 after buying an additional 190,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

ABT stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $74.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $127,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $4,295,673.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,297 shares of company stock worth $14,018,743. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

