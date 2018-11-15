Robert F. Greenhill Purchases 219,770 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Stock

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Chairman Robert F. Greenhill purchased 219,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $4,986,581.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 282,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,717.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:GHL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,381. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.72 million, a PE ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.43%.

GHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

