Robert G. Finizio Sells 184,000 Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Stock

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 184,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $877,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,485,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,176,116.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TXMD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.23. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.40.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 757.59% and a negative return on equity of 102.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,421,000 after buying an additional 1,537,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 14.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,049,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,048,000 after buying an additional 1,542,987 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 7.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,419,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 242,995 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 26.9% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after buying an additional 606,813 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 81,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

TXMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

