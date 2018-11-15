Robert W. Baird Downgrades athenahealth (ATHN) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $135.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $160.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATHN. BidaskClub downgraded athenahealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of athenahealth in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on athenahealth from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of athenahealth in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of athenahealth in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. athenahealth currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.05.

Get athenahealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATHN opened at $131.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. athenahealth has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 83.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The health services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. athenahealth had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that athenahealth will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other athenahealth news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $280,414.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,912.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,654 shares of company stock worth $340,770 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHN. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for athenahealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for athenahealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.