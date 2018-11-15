Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aecom (ACM)

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $36.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00.

ACM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Aecom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aecom from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aecom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aecom from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Argus cut Aecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Get Aecom alerts:

NYSE ACM opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. Aecom has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lara Poloni sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $52,211.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 207,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 28,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.