Ronald L. Havner, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) Stock

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $1,363,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PSB stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.95. 97,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,953. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $139.12. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.34.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.56. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of June 30, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states and a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

