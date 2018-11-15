Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hudson Technologies (HDSN)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HDSN. William Blair downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ HDSN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. 6,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,838. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 828,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 256.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 79,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 57,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 123.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 80,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing.

