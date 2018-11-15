Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cineplex (CGX) Price Target to C$36.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.00.

Get Cineplex alerts:

TSE CGX traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$28.71. The company had a trading volume of 618,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.19. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$27.56 and a 1-year high of C$39.99.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.