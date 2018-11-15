Royal Mail (RMG) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as GBX 318 ($4.16) and last traded at GBX 325.40 ($4.25), with a volume of 12307804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.44).

The company reported GBX 13.60 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) by GBX (3) (($0.04)).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMG shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 552 ($7.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price (down previously from GBX 485 ($6.34)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 428 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 379.21 ($4.96).

About Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

