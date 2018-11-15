RSGPcoin (RSGP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,687.00

RSGPcoin (CURRENCY:RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. RSGPcoin has a total market capitalization of $11,687.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of RSGPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSGPcoin coin can currently be purchased for $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RSGPcoin has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000548 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000160 BTC.

RSGPcoin Profile

RSGPcoin (CRYPTO:RSGP) is a coin. RSGPcoin’s total supply is 2,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,731 coins. RSGPcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsgpcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RSGPcoin is rsgpcoin.com.

RSGPcoin Coin Trading

RSGPcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSGPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSGPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSGPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

