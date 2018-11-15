RTL Group (RTL) Given a €56.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.12) target price by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. equinet set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.50 ($78.49).

Shares of RTL opened at €69.20 ($80.47) on Tuesday. RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

