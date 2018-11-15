Ruggie Capital Group Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,610 shares during the quarter. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 17,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $38.69 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

