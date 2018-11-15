Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 35,719 Shares of Terex Co. (TEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Terex worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,038 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Terex by 640.1% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,529,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,504 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,876,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Terex by 836.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 362,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,088,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,135,124.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 11,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $458,738.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,091.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,445 shares of company stock valued at $52,655 and sold 38,866 shares valued at $1,514,531. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Terex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

TEX stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.07). Terex had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Terex’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

