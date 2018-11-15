Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,948 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.87 per share, with a total value of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,171.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian J. Callaghan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 408 shares in the company, valued at $27,756.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,613. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.28. ASGN Inc has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.00.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $906.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

