Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 61,687 Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 397,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National General were worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National General during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National General during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in National General during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in National General during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in National General during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $24.75 on Thursday. National General Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.76.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. National General had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. National General’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on National General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

National General Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

