RWE (RWE) Given a €22.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €22.60 ($26.28) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Societe Generale set a €25.20 ($29.30) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Cfra set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.49 ($27.31).

FRA:RWE traded down €0.39 ($0.45) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €18.23 ($21.20). The stock had a trading volume of 7,548,474 shares. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

