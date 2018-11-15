RWE (RWE) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.49 ($27.31).

Shares of RWE stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €18.44 ($21.44). 11,895,688 shares of the stock traded hands. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

