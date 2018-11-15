RXi Pharmaceuticals (RXII) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.35. RXi Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 10792 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.07.

RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RXi Pharmaceuticals stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 2.78% of RXi Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII)

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

