RYB Education (RYB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.70

RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 4713926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RYB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded RYB Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RYB Education in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

The company has a market cap of $492.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.96.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. RYB Education had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that RYB Education Inc – will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RYB Education by 2,686.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of RYB Education by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RYB Education by 3,508.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

