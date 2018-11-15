Ryo Currency Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $972,214.00 and approximately $3,207.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,571.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.66 or 0.03214035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.14 or 0.07450213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00787787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.01569652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00139695 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.54 or 0.01953618 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00472768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 7,693,272 coins and its circulating supply is 7,575,959 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

