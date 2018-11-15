S. Muoio & CO. LLC Invests $504,000 in S&W Seed (SANW)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 205,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned about 0.79% of S&W Seed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in S&W Seed by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on S&W Seed from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

SANW stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of -0.55. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

