S. Muoio & CO. LLC Invests $788,000 in Sony Corp (SNE) Stock

S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.15.

Shares of SNE opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. Sony Corp has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

