S. Muoio & CO. LLC Takes Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCII. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In other Rent-A-Center news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 4,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $65,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $771.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.60. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.43 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/s-muoio-co-llc-takes-position-in-rent-a-center-inc-rcii.html.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.