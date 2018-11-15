Sabre (SABR) Given “Buy” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sabre's Q3 results benefited from strong adoption of its solutions at its Travel Network and Hospitality Solutions business segments. The company has a diversified clientele, which includes online and offline travel agencies, airlines as well as hotel companies. The diverse customer base apart from adding to the top line, lowers customer concentration risk. Moreover, collaboration with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services for the cloud infrastructure of its SaaS based solutions is positive. Sabre has a wide range of solutions for the travel marketplace as well as travel and hospitality suppliers. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, seasonality in the travel industry and stiff competition in the travel distribution market are headwinds. Sabre’s Travel Network segment is prone to pricing pressure from travel suppliers.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SABR. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sabre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 31,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $970.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. Sabre had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,946.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 60,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,004. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sabre by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter valued at $3,998,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 65.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 524,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 207,466 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Sabre by 14.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 535,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 69,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 409.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 130,549 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

