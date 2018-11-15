Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) CFO Acquires $49,800.00 in Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 2,400 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,113.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,101,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,075,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,521 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,097,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,103,000 after purchasing an additional 803,742 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,986,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after purchasing an additional 783,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,779.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 580,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 549,178 shares during the last quarter.

SBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sally Beauty to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/sally-beauty-holdings-inc-sbh-cfo-acquires-49800-00-in-stock.html.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.