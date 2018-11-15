Salzgitter (SZG) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.70 ($48.49).

Shares of SZG stock traded down €1.16 ($1.35) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €32.70 ($38.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a one year low of €29.74 ($34.58) and a one year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

