Sanchez Production Partners (SNMP) PT Set at $7.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a $7.00 price target on Sanchez Production Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens set a $16.00 target price on Sanchez Production Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

Get Sanchez Production Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP opened at $4.85 on Monday. Sanchez Production Partners has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Sanchez Production Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Eduardo Augusto Sanchez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $227,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $149,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,400 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNMP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sanchez Production Partners in the first quarter valued at about $618,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sanchez Production Partners by 115.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sanchez Production Partners by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sanchez Production Partners in the third quarter valued at about $170,000.

Sanchez Production Partners Company Profile

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Production Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Production Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.