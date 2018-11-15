SAP (SAP) PT Set at €107.00 by Cfra

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €107.00 ($124.42) target price by equities research analysts at Cfra in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €113.33 ($131.78).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €92.30 ($107.33) on Tuesday. SAP has a twelve month low of €81.37 ($94.62) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

