SAP (SAP) PT Set at €122.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €113.33 ($131.78).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €92.30 ($107.33) on Monday. SAP has a 12-month low of €81.37 ($94.62) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

