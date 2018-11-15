Schaeffler (SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €9.00 ($10.47) price target by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHA. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.48 ($14.51).

Schaeffler stock opened at €7.95 ($9.24) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

