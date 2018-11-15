Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Shares Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 223.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 27,849 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 337.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,377,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

SNDR stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Schneider National Inc has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $30.52.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.66%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Schneider National from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director James L. Welch purchased 2,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.37 per share, with a total value of $44,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Matheys sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $801,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 778,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,804,338.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $601,220 in the last ninety days. 43.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

