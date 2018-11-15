Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Shares of SCPH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.04. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,160. Scpharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.22. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scpharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 1,268.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the period. 43.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

