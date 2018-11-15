Seaport Global Securities Analysts Give Nordic American Tanker (NAT) a $3.00 Price Target

Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price target on Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nordic American Tanker has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 90.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is -11.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,232,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 112,110 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,720,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 64,050 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 430,372 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,264,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 93,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 950,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,990 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

