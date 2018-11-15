Sempra Energy (SRE) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $12,460,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $627,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $554,905.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,651.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra L. Reed sold 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $3,199,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 145,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,024,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,749 shares of company stock worth $4,425,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $112.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $100.49 and a 12-month high of $127.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/sempra-energy-sre-shares-sold-by-ibm-retirement-fund.html.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.