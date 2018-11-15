Seneca Foods Corp (SENEA) Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SENEA. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 413,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. Seneca Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

SENEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

