Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $873.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 566,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 353,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,687,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 21,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 741,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,292,000 after buying an additional 602,102 shares during the period.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.