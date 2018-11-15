Sentinel Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $133,960.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, COSS, IDEX and Gate.io. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $133,960.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, COSS, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

