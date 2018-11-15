SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 21,396 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,861 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 18.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,250.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,042 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $105.77 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.70 and a 1-year high of $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 91.46% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Citrix Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cloud computing company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $852,551.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,219.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $875,106.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $2,315,751. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

