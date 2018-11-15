SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 72.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,496 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOP. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,157,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,514,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 777,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000.

Shares of XOP stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $45.45.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

