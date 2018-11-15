SHADE Token (SHADE) Market Cap Reaches $11,361.00

SHADE Token (CURRENCY:SHADE) traded down 35% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. SHADE Token has a market cap of $11,361.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of SHADE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHADE Token has traded 167.2% higher against the US dollar. One SHADE Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHADE Token alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006672 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00023509 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00280059 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001393 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000285 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001973 BTC.

About SHADE Token

SHADE Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2014. SHADE Token’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,001,445 tokens. SHADE Token’s official Twitter account is @ShadeCoin. SHADE Token’s official website is www.stellarshade.org.

Buying and Selling SHADE Token

SHADE Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHADE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHADE Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHADE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHADE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHADE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.