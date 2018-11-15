Ship Finance International (SFL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ship Finance International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ship Finance International stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Ship Finance International has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Ship Finance International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Nordea Equity Research raised Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ship Finance International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

