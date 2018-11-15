Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36-2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.022 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.09. 879,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,645. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $652.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $268.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $95,806.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

